David Wells Sells 100,000 Shares of Wise plc (LON:WISE) Stock

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) insider David Wells sold 100,000 shares of Wise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.17), for a total transaction of £786,000 ($1,016,554.58).

Wise Stock Down 1.7 %

LON WISE opened at GBX 769.50 ($9.95) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 763.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 829.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Wise plc has a one year low of GBX 607 ($7.85) and a one year high of GBX 997.50 ($12.90). The firm has a market cap of £7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3,664.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WISE. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.54) price target on shares of Wise in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,045 ($13.52) price target on shares of Wise in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,123 ($14.52) price target on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 952.75 ($12.32).

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

