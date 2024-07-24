Davis R M Inc. Invests $201,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,573 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,938,635,000 after acquiring an additional 146,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in EOG Resources by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after buying an additional 1,029,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $503,641,000 after buying an additional 176,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,265,952 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $395,017,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.29. 703,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.89 and its 200-day moving average is $123.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.20.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

