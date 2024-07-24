Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 241,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 69,291 shares.The stock last traded at $39.41 and had previously closed at $40.11.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $628.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $1,480,000.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.