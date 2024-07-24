Decred Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.39 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Decred has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.92 or 0.00018227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $193.18 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00074753 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009221 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,210,592 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

