Desjardins Comments on iA Financial Co. Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Desjardins cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for iA Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.30 per share.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their target price on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised shares of iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.94.

iA Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE:IAG opened at C$89.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.50. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$77.61 and a 1 year high of C$94.25.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total transaction of C$496,800.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total transaction of C$91,420.00. Also, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total transaction of C$496,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,331. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.