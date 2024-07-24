Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down to $17.04

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.04, but opened at $15.98. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 724,862 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 9.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.3313 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,091 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,620,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,519,000 after acquiring an additional 152,498 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 136.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 816,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 470,987 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.