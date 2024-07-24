dForce USD (USX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $563.38

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.66 million and $563.38 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00106950 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011196 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,687,478 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99824536 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $1,761.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.