Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Barclays began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.65.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FANG stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.83. 1,178,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,002. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

