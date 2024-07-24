DigiByte Price Reaches $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $121.89 million and $7.36 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,226.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.27 or 0.00548544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00107349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00034398 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.25 or 0.00246417 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00045974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00065791 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,149,382,054 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

