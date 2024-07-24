Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.30.

DLR stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.48 and a 200 day moving average of $144.30. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

