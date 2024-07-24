Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.30.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.18. 444,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $162.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 30.0% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $380,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 177,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

