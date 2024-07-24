Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $171.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of DCOM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. 118,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCOM shares. StockNews.com raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

