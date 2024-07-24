Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down to $94.12

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.12, but opened at $90.37. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $89.66, with a volume of 473,001 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 12.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECL. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Socha Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

