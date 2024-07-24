Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Trading Up 5.9%

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECLGet Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.48 and last traded at $94.34. 354,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,113,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogborne Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $977,000. Socha Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

