Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $12.96

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.96, but opened at $13.50. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 9,490,771 shares traded.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 24.9 %
The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.