Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $12.96

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.96, but opened at $13.50. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 9,490,771 shares traded.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 24.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth about $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period.

