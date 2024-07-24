DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Down 3.3%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 177,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,669,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

DLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.75.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $184.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,592,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,550,000 after purchasing an additional 936,558 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at $14,783,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the first quarter valued at $9,949,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 55.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,546,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 552,104 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,244,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 457,122 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

