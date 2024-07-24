Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,629,000 after buying an additional 133,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.19. 2,763,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.19. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $173.47. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.