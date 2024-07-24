Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Donaldson by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after buying an additional 174,193 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 254.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,816,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $3,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.17. 81,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,637. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $78.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Donaldson

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.