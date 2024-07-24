DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DV. Bank of America downgraded DoubleVerify from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of DoubleVerify from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.95.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DV stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $35,562.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,650.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,428 shares of company stock valued at $98,778 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DoubleVerify by 72.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 122.2% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $73,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

