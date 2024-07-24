Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Driven Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $572.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.31 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 49.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

