Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

DYNT stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

