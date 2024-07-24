Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30), Yahoo Finance reports. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.
Shares of NYSE DX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a market cap of $789.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.34.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
