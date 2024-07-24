Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30), Yahoo Finance reports. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a market cap of $789.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on DX

About Dynex Capital

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.