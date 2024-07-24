EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.060-2.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.280-8.380 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.75.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.34. 290,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $192.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

