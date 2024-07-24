Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,134 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.08% of Eaton worth $95,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of ETN traded down $22.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,680,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,907. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.70 and a 200 day moving average of $302.91. The company has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

