Eaton Co. plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

Eaton has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Eaton has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eaton to earn $11.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $15.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,785. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The company has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.93.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.06.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

