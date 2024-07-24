Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 2,090 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Matson were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,810,000 after buying an additional 215,452 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Matson by 3,509.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after buying an additional 183,676 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Matson by 25.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 19,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 71.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Matson Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MATX traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $130.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $133.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.26 and a 200-day moving average of $116.16.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $98,765.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $1,580,060.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,418 shares in the company, valued at $15,579,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,180 shares of company stock valued at $5,943,909. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

