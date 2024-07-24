Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 4,701 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 103.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after acquiring an additional 270,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,443,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,739,000 after acquiring an additional 936,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,834,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,430,757 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.73.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

