Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,458 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,279.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,206,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,820,000 after buying an additional 1,156,008 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,354,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,390,000 after buying an additional 767,009 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $107.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,471. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.15. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

