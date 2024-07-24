Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 2,299 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at $19,231,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,511 shares of company stock worth $3,519,346. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HealthEquity stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.11. 120,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,969. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $79.87.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

