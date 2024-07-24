Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 2,692 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 105.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 154,858 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.11. 16,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.52 and its 200-day moving average is $135.73. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.64 and a 12-month high of $156.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

