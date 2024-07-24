Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 163.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,967,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,974,000 after buying an additional 1,948,478 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,649,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,156 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,134,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,411.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,677,000 after buying an additional 994,265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.02. 729,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,334. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.01.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

