Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $629,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,375,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,625. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

