Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $838,000 Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.05% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. CL King lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 4.5 %

CBRL stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 176,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,018. The company has a market capitalization of $914.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

