Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,356. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.96.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.