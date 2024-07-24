Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,523,000 after buying an additional 670,164 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,843,000 after buying an additional 1,082,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,581,000 after acquiring an additional 165,474 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after purchasing an additional 354,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,213,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,877,000 after purchasing an additional 212,614 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.56. The company had a trading volume of 415,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,714. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $117.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.