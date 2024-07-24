Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $659,000 Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.89.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.56. 353,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,652. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.