Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Crocs by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 41,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 32,721 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Crocs by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $1,136,921.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,750,355.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crocs news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $1,136,921.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,750,355.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at $16,184,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on CROX

Crocs Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.12. 324,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,983. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.