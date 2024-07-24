Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67-0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56-1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.13.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,276,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,981. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $508,781.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,242.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

