Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $109.75

Shares of Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.75 ($1.42) and traded as low as GBX 109.75 ($1.42). Elegant Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 109.75 ($1.42), with a volume of 1,077,200 shares trading hands.

Elegant Hotels Group Trading Up 32,661.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £97.48 million and a PE ratio of 7.78.

About Elegant Hotels Group

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

