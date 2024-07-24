Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Cut to $593.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $593.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $502.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.54. Elevance Health has a one year low of $431.38 and a one year high of $555.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.