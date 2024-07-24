Elevance Health’s (ELV) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $600.00 price objective on the stock.

ELV has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $649.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $11.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $513.74. The stock had a trading volume of 604,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $531.78 and its 200 day moving average is $515.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $431.38 and a twelve month high of $555.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.