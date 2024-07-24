Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Gap Up to $13.17

Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $14.55. Embecta shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 168,186 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Embecta Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $942.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.24. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Embecta’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Embecta’s payout ratio is presently 49.59%.

Institutional Trading of Embecta

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Embecta by 66.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the first quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Embecta by 773.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

