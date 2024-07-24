Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 3,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.1% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 223.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded down $3.54 on Wednesday, hitting $114.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,227. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.89. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.