Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) shot up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.78. 1,899,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,424,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXK. CIBC lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,810,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after buying an additional 1,237,440 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 60.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after buying an additional 4,046,065 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $19,008,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 188,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 158.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 90,259 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

