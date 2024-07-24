EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1325 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

EnLink Midstream has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years. EnLink Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 70.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.6%.

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ENLC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,429. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENLC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

