Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.92 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Enova International Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE ENVA traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.61. 606,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,304. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $60.77. Enova International has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Enova International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Insider Activity at Enova International

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 30,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,927,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,927,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $2,484,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 30,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,927,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,927,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,043. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.