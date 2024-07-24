Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 24th (CAL, CCK, COLB, FEIM, HTLD, IVZ, KB, MANH, MMI, PFIE)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, July 24th:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Park National (NYSE:PRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

