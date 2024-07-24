Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.720-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of EPRT stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.41. 987,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,187. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.31%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,775 shares of company stock worth $1,641,734 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

