Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Hits New 1-Year High at $292.37

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $292.37 and last traded at $288.88, with a volume of 11537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $291.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $243.50 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.15.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

