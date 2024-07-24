ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA) Plans $0.05 Dividend

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $43.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.75.
About ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF
